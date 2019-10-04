Sport

East Cape boxers square up for vacant Africa title


By Vuyokazi Nkanjeni - 04 October 2019

Two Eastern Cape boxers go head-to-head for a chance at the vacant World Boxing Federation All Africa strawweight title at the Titi Jonas Multi-Purpose Cultural Centre in Port Alfred on Sunday.

Motherwell’s Thembani Okolo will want to make a good first impression in his new stable when he fights Port Alfred’s Ndikho Magadaza...

