East Cape boxers square up for vacant Africa title
Two Eastern Cape boxers go head-to-head for a chance at the vacant World Boxing Federation All Africa strawweight title at the Titi Jonas Multi-Purpose Cultural Centre in Port Alfred on Sunday.
Motherwell’s Thembani Okolo will want to make a good first impression in his new stable when he fights Port Alfred’s Ndikho Magadaza...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.