SA Rugby open internal probe into Etzebeth assault allegations

SA Rugby, the ruling body of South African rugby union, announced on Thursday it would launch an internal investigation into allegations lock Eben Etzebeth assaulted and racially abused a man just before the World Cup.

The announcement came a day after South Africa's rights watchdog said it would take legal action against the star player.

"SA Rugby reaffirms its commitment as a good corporate citizen to abide by any requirements placed on it or its employees by South African authorities," SA Rugby said in a statement.

"We have fulfilled all requests to date and will continue to do so as and when advised.

"Following our discussions with the South African Human Rights Commission, we have instituted an internal process to address the matter, the details of which remain an employment matter between SA Rugby and the player."

The Human Rights Commission announced it would "institute legal proceedings against Mr. Eben Etzebeth in the Equality Court" on Friday.

Etzebeth, 27, allegedly insulted, assaulted and pointed a gun at a 42-year-old homeless man in Langebaan, a seaside resort about 120 kilometres (75 miles) north of Cape Town in August.