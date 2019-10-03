After 113 Test matches and three Rugby World Cups (RWC)‚ Tendai Mtawarira is not trying to think about his career’s inexorable sunset.

This will almost certainly be the 34-year-old’s last RWC but he doesn’t seem ready to drop the curtain on his Test career‚ just yet.

“I don’t think the end is near‚” he said with a grin while suddenly facing down in a press conference on Thursday.

Just when it looked like ‘The Beast’ was a spent force he came back this season a rejuvenated man.

The Springboks have several front row options but his performances‚ coupled of course‚ with his experience has made him a hard man to ignore.

He may be in the twilight of his Test career but he keeps on taking things on board.

“I have learnt a helluva lot from my mistakes in the past and have taken in a lot of lessons‚" he said.