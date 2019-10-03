Highlands Park players to share R4m if they win MTN8 final on Saturday

With all the incentives that come with playing in the MTN8 final‚ Highlands Park coach Owen da Gama may feel he has little to do in motivating his players against SuperSport United at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

As part of celebrating their 25th anniversary‚ MTN announced at the pre-final press conference at the match venue on Thursday that every goal scored will earn the goal scorer a whooping R25,000.

The sponsors added that the player chosen as man-of-the-match will be rewarded with R25,000 instead of the usual R8,000.

For Da Gama these incentives come on top of the promise already made by Highlands officials that half of the R8m winners' cheque will go to the players if they win their first-ever cup final on Saturday.