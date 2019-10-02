Ronaldo scores as Juventus brush aside Leverkusen

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first goal in this season's Champions League, sealing a 3-0 win for Juventus over Bayer Leverkusen in their Group D game in Turin on Tuesday.

Ronaldo blasted in the third goal in the 89th minute to extend his record to 127 strikes in the competition to add to Gonzalo Higuain and Federico Bernardeschi's earlier efforts.

Juventus move top of their section, level on four points with Atletico Madrid, who defeated Lokomotiv Moscow 2-0 in Russia.

The Italian champions had been held 2-2 by the Spaniards at the Wanda Metropolitano in their opener.

"We had a good match against a team who love possession and are not easy to deal with," said Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri.

"They took a lot of energy out of us in the first half. After the break, they slowed down a little and we took control."

Leverkusen face an uphill battle after their shock 2-1 defeat at home against Lokomotiv Moscow and are rooted to the foot of the table.

"It was a clear defeat," said Leverkusen coach Peter Bosz. "We played well in the first half even if we didn't have chances, and then we made the mistake which led to the first goal.

"It's the difference between a team who has experience in the Champions League and one that is beginning its journey at this level."

Juventus next host Lokomotiv and Leverkusen travel to Atletico on October 22.