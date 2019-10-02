Prize pool totalling R4.47m up for grabs at next year's Comrades Marathon

Comrades Marathon Association race director Rowyn James said the 90.2km distance for next year's down-run shouldn't be an inhibiting factor to run the best time.

James‚ who was speaking at the Comrades Marathon launch in Rosebank‚ had to field a question from 2015 up-run champion Gift Kelehe‚ who asked whether it was feasible to break David Gatebe's 2016 down-run time of 5.18.19.

The length of the 2016 down run was 89.2km and finished at Kingsmead‚ while next year's 90.2km down will be completed at the Moses Mabhida Stadium like the 2017 race won by Bongmusa Mthembu.

“The Comrades distance changes and that could be because of roadworks and operational factors.

"The best times are there to be broken‚ so we can't actually refer to it as the record because the distances change most of the time‚” James said.

“It is a tough time and distance‚ but that time can certain be broken.

"If you look at this year's up-run where Gerda Steyn became the first woman to run under six hours‚ no one else had done so. It is possible.”