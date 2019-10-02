Porsche unleashes new Panamera 10 Years Edition
In 2009, Porsche announced the first-generation production version of the Panamera sedan. On Wednesday, a decade after the line's debut, the company revealed a special 10 Years Edition of the car to celebrate the anniversary.
As a tribute to the sporty segment, the company is outfitting the model with more standard equipment and exclusive aesthetic details.
The wheels have been swapped for a 21-inch sport-design set with a white gold metallic finish — the same satin-gloss finish seen on a collection of “Panamera 10" badges and logos found on the inside and outside of the model. Black partial leather upholstery is accented with the same white gold colour.
In terms of equipment, the special-edition Panamera comes with LED Matrix headlights, a panoramic roof system, heated 14-way seats, soft-close doors, digital radio and a Bose surround-sound system. Safety features integrated into the 10 Years anniversary trim include Lane Change Assist, Lane Keeping Assist and Park Assist.
Driving dynamics, too, are vamped up, thanks to an adaptive three-chamber air suspension.
Hybrid versions of the special-edition model come with an on-board charger whose charging capacity measures 7.2 kW instead of 3.6 kW. The Panamera 4 will come with a 2.9-litre biturbo engine that generates about 243kW, while the E-Hybrid Sport Turismo version pairs that same engine with a 100kW electric motor to produce about 340kW.