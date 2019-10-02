Porsche unleashes new Panamera 10 Years Edition

In 2009, Porsche announced the first-generation production version of the Panamera sedan. On Wednesday, a decade after the line's debut, the company revealed a special 10 Years Edition of the car to celebrate the anniversary.

As a tribute to the sporty segment, the company is outfitting the model with more standard equipment and exclusive aesthetic details.

The wheels have been swapped for a 21-inch sport-design set with a white gold metallic finish — the same satin-gloss finish seen on a collection of “Panamera 10" badges and logos found on the inside and outside of the model. Black partial leather upholstery is accented with the same white gold colour.