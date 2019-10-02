Ireland look to steady Rugby World Cup campaign against Russia

It is a game Ireland dare not lose and one in a sense they cannot 'win' when they try to revive their Rugby World Cup campaign against Russia on Thursday.

Ireland's hopes of being crowned world champions for the first time suffered a setback with a 19-12 defeat by Japan last time out.

But despite that loss, bonus-point wins over both Russia and Samoa in their final two group matches will see Ireland through to the quarter-finals after they started Pool A with a convincing 27-3 victory over old rivals Scotland.

Ireland coach Joe Schmidt has made 11 changes in personnel after a five-day turnaround, with flyhalf Jonathan Sexton returning to the side after missing the Japan loss with a thigh injury.

Sexton, who will captain Ireland for the first time in his illustrious career, reckons the Japan defeat may have been a "blessing in disguise" because it came in the pool phase rather than in the knockout stages where there is no chance of recovery.

"He always demands such high standards of himself. That just sets the tone for everyone around him," Ireland back-row Rhys Ruddock, who plays in a Leinster side skippered by Sexton, told reporters at the Kobe Misaki Stadium on Wednesday.

Ireland should have more than enough in their locker to see off a Russia side ranked 20th in the world, having won their only previous World Cup meeting 62-12 eight years ago.

And Schmidt was confident Ireland could bounce back to secure a quarter-final place that will likely pit them against either reigning world champions New Zealand or South Africa.

"I'm still incredibly positive about this group," the New Zealander said.

"They are such a good group of young men that they are determined to make sure we get it right in these next two games. Then beyond that, it doesn't matter which team you play in the pool next door to us, it is a monumental game," Schmidt added.