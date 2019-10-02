England dismiss Argentina's 'boring' jibe at World Cup

England's players have hit back at accusations by Argentina that they play "boring" rugby before this weekend's World Cup clash in Tokyo, refusing to get drawn into any mind games.

Earlier this week, Pumas hooker Agustin Creevy tried to get under England's skin in the build-up to the crunch Pool C game, taunting: "They always play the same way - sometimes it's boring. Saturday is going to be like a war, it's like a final for us."

But Saracens hooker Jamie George hit back on Wednesday.

"I don't think we do play boring rugby," he said. "I'm not overly surprised he's tried to say that, but he's entitled to his opinion.

"Hopefully we'll prove him wrong on Saturday," added George. "I don't think it's very justified and I'm sure he's just trying to rattle us a little bit. He's more than welcome to try."

Flanker Sam Underhill chimed in that there were "no prizes for style - just trophies", before attack coach Scott Wisemantel also brushed off Creevy's jibe.

"He might have been at a boring club, I don't really know," Wisemantel said of Creevy's two-season spell in the English Premiership with Worcester.

"I don't think that's the case and he obviously hasn't been watching much of the Premiership," added the Australian.