New beginnings for Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi's string of great saves against Baroka FC a few days ago helped his side to win the match but the player insisted that he didn't have the best game against the visitors at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

Akpeyi replaced Itumeleng Khune as a forced change in the 28th minute after the Chiefs stalwart‚ who also had an impressive game‚ was injured.

The Nigeria goalie was visibly glad to have received the man-of-the-match award but said the end result was the most important one.

“I think it's also good to be man-of-the-match. I guess that's why I'm sitting here.

"As a professional‚ you have to be ready for anything‚ especially in the goalkeeping department and I don't think I had the best of games but it's a better way to start.

"We had our game plan and we actually got better in the game. We did struggle but it's the end result that's important. We got the three points‚” Akpeyi said.

“For me it's the beginning and I hope I get another chance to improve and get better in the game.”

Lamontville Golden Arrows have been a difficult team for Chiefs recently and coach Steve Komphela's charges will be a handful.