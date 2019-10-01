Munster's Chris Cloete returns to tackle Southern Kings

PREMIUM

There will be no love lost when former Isuzu Southern Kings favourite Chris Cloete returns to Port Elizabeth to tackle his former team in the colours of Munster on Saturday.



Cloete, who left the Kings after the 2017 Super Rugby season, has been named in a Munster tour party that will play against the Kings and the Cheetahs. 4..

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.