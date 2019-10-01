Mark Mayambela makes surprise start for Cape Town City as they go down to AmaZulu

Bonginkosi Ntuli scored twice to ensure AmaZulu finally broke their duck as they won for the first time this season in a last gasp 2-1 victory over Cape Town City at the Princess Magogo Stadium in KwaMashu on Tuesday night.

He scored early to put them into the lead and then grabbed a smash and grab victory with virtually the last kick of the game as they won for the first time since April.

City looked set for yet another draw after pulling a goal back with a 65th minute equaliser and given their dominance of possession were unlucky to go home with nothing.

AmaZulu took less than 10 minutes to break the deadlock with only their third goal of the season, which was also Ntuli’s third.

It was a sensational attack down the right spearheaded by Talent Chawapihwa, who played a series of one-two with Ntuli before dragging the ball back from the byline onto the stooped head of the striker, who finished with aplomb.

It was a scrappy affair after that as AmaZulu played with caution, making sure they had players back behind the ball to ensure City were unable to play their usual expansive game.

Mark Mayambela, signed on the eve of the game because of City’s increasing injury list, made little impact while Kermit Erasmus was battling upfront with little service.

There was also a high turnover of possession in a scrappy midfield battle but second half changes opened up the game up and City were level after 65 minutes.

Mayambela met a cross with a side-footed half volley which hit the crossbar, bounced back into play and hit the back of AmaZulu goalkeeper Siyabonga Mbatha and trickled back over his line.

Mayambela might have got a last touch in the scramble to get the ball over the line.

AmaZulu had several legitimate claims for penalties thereafter with handball claims against Thabo Nodada and Thamsanqa Mkhize but referee Kulusande Qongqo turned them away, much to the frustration of the home side, particularly after the controversial refereeing that spoilt their last home game against Kaizer Chiefs.

But they could have won the game with Siyethemba Sithebe skying a late chance right in front of goal in the 89th minute.

But the victory came with a counter attack four minutes into stoppage time as Ntuli charged away and slipped the ball under the body of City’s keeper Peter Leeuwenburg.