Chippa sign Zim coach on three-year contract with option to renew

Chippa United has recruited no-nonsense Zimbabwean coach Norman Mapeza to help turn around its flagging fortunes.

The controversial Mapeza, who last month resigned from his job with leading Zimbabwe side FC Platinum, joins at time when Chippa are struggling in precinct of the relegation zone.

He also joins the club after caretaker coach Duran Francis was replaced by another interim coach Mbuyiselo Sambu for Tuesday night's game against Bidvest Wits in East London.

Sambu became the third coach to oversee Chippa in 13 days after the axing of Clinton Larsen two weeks ago.

The club released a statement to announce Mapeza as its new head coach.

“The former coach of Zimbabwe’s FC Platinum, has already signed a three year contract with the team with an option to renew it,” the statement read.

“The new coach will be on the stands at Sisa Dukashe this evening, to familiarise himself with the team and the players,” it went on to read.

Club owner Siviwe Mpengesi welcomed Mapeza to the Port Eliabeth-based club.