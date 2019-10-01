Chippa sign Zim coach on three-year contract with option to renew
Chippa United has recruited no-nonsense Zimbabwean coach Norman Mapeza to help turn around its flagging fortunes.
The controversial Mapeza, who last month resigned from his job with leading Zimbabwe side FC Platinum, joins at time when Chippa are struggling in precinct of the relegation zone.
He also joins the club after caretaker coach Duran Francis was replaced by another interim coach Mbuyiselo Sambu for Tuesday night's game against Bidvest Wits in East London.
Sambu became the third coach to oversee Chippa in 13 days after the axing of Clinton Larsen two weeks ago.
The club released a statement to announce Mapeza as its new head coach.
“The former coach of Zimbabwe’s FC Platinum, has already signed a three year contract with the team with an option to renew it,” the statement read.
“The new coach will be on the stands at Sisa Dukashe this evening, to familiarise himself with the team and the players,” it went on to read.
Club owner Siviwe Mpengesi welcomed Mapeza to the Port Eliabeth-based club.
“We are happy to have coach Mapeza and we congratulate him. Not only is he highly experienced, but he is also highly regarded by colleagues in the football fraternity,” said Mpengesi.
“He brings a wealth of experience that will no doubt inspire the players and will take the team to greater heights.”
Mapeza spent five years with Platinum and enjoyed success.The 47-year-old guided them to back-to-back title wins in 2017 and 2018.
He led the Zimbabwean side to the Caf Champions League group stage last season and was looking to repeat the feat this term until his sudden and unexpected departure.
Born in Harare, Mapeza was a solid defender and midfielder during his playing days.
He began his football career with Darryn Textiles in Harare. He moved to Europe to play with Sokól Pniewy in the Polish Ekstraklasa for the 1993-94 season.
After that he played for several clubs in the Turkish Super League, including Galatasaray, Ankaragücü, Altay SK and Malatyaspor between 1994 and 2005.
He was only the second Zimbabwean player to play in the Uefa Champions League, appearing in the competition with Galatasaray in the 1990s.
Mapeza also spent a season with South African’s Ajax Cape Town in 2005.
However, his career has not been without controversy. In 2018, Platinum issued an apology after coach Mapeza had a scuffle with his defender Gift Bello after the team’s 0-0 draw during the group stages of the Caf Champions League.
According to reports in Zimbabwe and during his period at Monomotapa United, Mapeza was allegedly involved in an altercation with a fan.
In 2012, BBC Zimbabwe reported that the coach was suspended from his job as Zimbabwe's national football team manager for alleged match-fixing. The suspension was for six months.
Mapeza’s first game in charge will be away to Highlands Park on October 26.