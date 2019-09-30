Zinedine Zidane came to ask for his shirt after the game so if anyone has the right to offer Percy Tau some advice‚ as he heads to the iconic Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday night‚ it is former Bafana Bafana midfielder Bennett Mnguni.

Mnguni scored a UEFA Champions League goal away against Real Madrid in 2002 to crown a performance that earned him a much cherished compliment from one of the world’s best players after a display he says was the highlight of his career.

Now Percy Tau is set to follow in the footsteps of the former Mamelodi Sundowns hard man when he goes to Real Madrid with his Belgian outfit Club Bruges on Tuesday night for their Champions League group game.

Real are the kings of European football‚ with more titles than any other team‚ while Bruges only occasional participants in the group stage.

So on paper it is potentially something of a mismatch.

But Mnguni says Tau must believe in his ability as he faces the biggest night of his career.

“There are not many who get a chance to play there. I’d say to him that he needs to keep his head up‚ try not to make too many mistakes and just be yourself.

“Once you try to be something else‚ it’s not going to work out for you‚” he warned.