Key Kings players in doubt for Munster PRO14 clash

Isuzu Southern Kings backline flyers Howard Mnisi, Yaw Penxe and JT Jackson are doubtful starters for Saturday’s crunch Guinness PRO14 clash against Munster.



Mnisi and Penxe left the field with injuries when the Kings were pipped 31-27 by Cardiff Blues in a clash at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday...

