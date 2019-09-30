All three Barretts to start for All Blacks against Canada

The three Barrett brothers - Beauden, Scott and Jordie - will become the first sibling trio to start a World Cup Test for the All Blacks when they line up against Canada in Oita on Wednesday.

Coach Steve Hansen has made sweeping changes to his side following their first win against South Africa, including starts for Sonny Bill Williams and Rieko Ioane.

The inclusion of all three Barretts, who last year became the first three brothers in a run-on side for the All Blacks, is only the second time three siblings have started a World Cup match together.

In 1995, Fe'ao Vunipola, the father of England players Mako and Billy, took the field for Tonga against Scotland with his brothers Elisi and Manu.

The Pisi brothers Tusi, Ken and George, all played for Samoa against South Africa in the 2015 World Cup but only Ken was in the starting line up.

Hansen has opted to keep his twin playmakers Beauden Barrett and Richie Mo'unga together as they continue to gel their roles at 15 and 10 but opted for a new midfield pairing of Sonny Bill Williams and Jack Goodhue.

Ioane, who boasts an impressive record of 23 tries from 26 tests, hasn't been seen since the All Blacks' heavy loss to Australia in Perth almost two months ago with the selectors saying he had hit "a flat patch".

Goodhue has also been out since Perth, although he was sidelined by a hamstring strain.

"Our aim is to win the next two pool matches against Canada and Namibia, as well as continuing to grow our game and manage the workload across the group," Hansen said.

"With two games four days apart, it's obvious that we need to use our whole squad."

Whilst there's a huge amount of energy and excitement amongst the whole team about what lies ahead, this week there has been a real focus on ourselves and our own standards."

The starting front row includes props Atu Moli and Angus Ta'avao with hooker Liam Coltman, while Patrick Tuipulotu and Scott Barrett are the starting locks and Sam Whitelock provides impact off the bench.

Captain Kieran Read, who along with Whitelock and Williams played against Canada when the All Blacks won 79-15 at the 2011 World Cup, forms a loose trio with Matt Todd and Shannon Frizell.

New Zealand (15-1)

Beauden Barrett; Jordie Barrett, Jack Goodhue, Sonny Bill Williams, Rieko Ioane; Richie Mo'unga, TJ Perenara; Kieran Read (capt), Matt Todd, Shannon Frizell; Scott Barrett, Patrick Tuipulotu; Angus Ta'avao, Liam Coltman, Atu Moli. Replacements: Codie Taylor, Ofa Tu'ungafasi, Nepo Laulala, Sam Whitelock, Ardie Savea, Brad Weber, Ryan Crotty, Ben Smith.

