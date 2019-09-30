Sport

Akani Simbine after Doha loss -'Next year we come back stronger and faster'

By Cebelihle Bhengu - 30 September 2019
Akani Simbine was a fraction of a second away from securing a medal at the IAAF World Championships.
Image: Robert Hradil/Gallo Images

South African sprinting champion Akani Simbine may have missed the opportunity to win the country's first men's 100m medal at the IAAF's World Championships, but he is hopeful  the year 2020 has bigger and better things in store.

According to the IAAF, Simbine finished fourth, clocking 9.93 just after Canada's Andre De Grasse, who secured a bronze medal in 9.90.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, a disappointed Simbine said he was grateful for the support and the privilege to represent SA. 

Americans dominated the race, with Christian Coleman finishing first in 9.76, bagging the gold medal. He was followed by Justin Gatlin, who clocked 9.89 and secured a silver medal.

