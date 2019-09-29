Sport

Garbine Muguruza out of China Open tennis - at 2.31am

By afp.com - 29 September 2019
Garbine Muguruza of Spain returns a shot against Sofia Kenin of the United States during women's singles first round match of 2019 China Open at the China National Tennis Center on September 28, 2019 in Beijing, China.
Image: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

China Open organisers faced questions after two-time Grand Slam champion Garbine Muguruza lost in a match which did not start until nearly 1:00 am and concluded at 2:31 am Sunday.

The Spaniard's conqueror Sofia Kenin said that she felt "mentally drained" following the late-night first-round encounter in Beijing, which the American won 6-0, 2-6, 6-2.

"I obviously started out really well in the first set and I knew that she was going to pick up her game," the 15th seed told the official WTA website.

"I just felt pretty tired, mentally drained, but I'm happy that I somehow found a way to just fight through it.

"The support from the crowd was great, even at 2:30 in the morning, surprisingly," added the Moscow-born Kenin.

Her clash with Muguruza, 25, who won the 2016 French Open and Wimbledon a year later, was delayed after all four previous matches on the main Diamond Court went to three sets.

AFP has approached the China Open for comment about its scheduling.

- AFP

 

