Bryce Du Preez, Tayla de Koning clinch SA Junior Champs surf titles

A balmy morning and great waves greeted the surfers assembled for the final day of the Sea Harvest SA Junior Surfing Champs at Lower Point in JBay on Sunday.

With the constant threat of Armageddon by rain, the surfing got underway with some massive semi-final heats on the schedule.

The surfers were going all-in to make the finals, and there were so many clutch moments, with the kids determined to scoop final scores and advance, with individual titles on the cards as well as the President’s Cup team trophy.

In the U12 girls, it was Anastasia Venter who took it with some great surfing from Gabi Herbst and Louise Lepront, with Meka Loots in fourth.

The U12 boys final was an explosive affair, with Cooper Smith surfing exceptionally for the win against Levi Kolnik and Gordon Falangile, with Ryan Schoon in fourth.

In the U14 girls, it was Gemma Hannafey who surfed to victory, snatching the win from Sarah Scott and Mayah Potgieter. Scarlett Van Jaarsveldt was fourth.

Nate Colby had brilliant form throughout the contest, and his U14 boys victory was well deserved. River Gericke was in second place and Joel Dace came in third, with Connor Slijpen in fourth.

Zoe Steyn was the winner in the U16 girls, and in a tense final it was Kayla Nogueira who sneaked into second in the dying seconds of the final, jumping just ahead of Ceara Knight. Katie Winter came fourth.

Daniel Emslie was on fire in the U16 boys final, and banked two great scores in the first few minutes of the heat. He was closely followed by Mitch Du Preez who came second, ahead of Brad Scott in third and Christan Venter in fourth.

Tayla de Coning won the U18 girls from Gabi Lailvaux, with Caroline Brown and Summer Sutton in the minor positions.

The U18 boys final was an action packed affair, with Bryce Du Preez taking an early lead. Karl Steen fought back hard and banked a massive opening score for a long ride almost to the sand. He caught another good looking wave towards the end of the final but it wasn't enough and Du Preez won the final from Steen, with Angelo Faulkner in third and Eli Beukes in fourth.

Results

U12 girls: Anastasia Venter (Cape Winelands), Gabi Herbst (eThekweni Surfriders), Louise Lepront (UGU Surfriders ), Meka Loots (Buffalo City Surfriders)

U12 boys: Cooper Smith (Ilembe Surfriders), Levi Kolnik (Cape Town Surfriders), Gordon Falangile (Academy), Ryan Schoon (Cape Town Surfriders)

U14 Girls: Gemma Hannafey (Buffalo City Surfriders), Sarah Scott (Cape Town Surfriders), Mayah Potgieter (Ilembe Surfriders), Scarlette Van Jaarsvedlt (Cape Town Surfriders)

U14 Boys: Nate Colby (eThekweni Surfriders), River Gericke (Eden), Joel Dace (Nelson Mandela Bay Surfriders), Connor Slijpen (Cape Town Surfriders)

U16 Girls: Zoe Steyn (Buffalo City Surfriders), Kayla Nogueira (eThekweni Surfriders), Ceara Knight (Cape Town Surfriders), Katie Winter (Cape Town Surfriders)

U16 Boys: Daniel Emslie (Buffalo City Surfriders), Mitch Du Preez (Buffalo City Surfriders), Brad Scott (Cape Town Surfriders), Christian Venter (Cape Winelands)

U18 Girls: Tayla De Coning (Buffalo City Surfriders), Gabi Lailvaux (eThekweni Surfriders), Caroline Brown (Cape Town Surfriders), Summer Sutton (Cape Town Surfriders)

U18 boys: Bryce Du Preez (Buffalo City Surfriders), Karl Steen (eThekweni Surfriders), Angelo Faulkner (Nelson Mandela Bay Surfriders), Eli Beukes (Cape Town Surfriders)

Best male surfer: Levi Kolnik

Best female surfer: Tayla de Coning

TCS Wifi Most Tech Move: Joel Dace

Loud and Proud Team Spirit Award: Ugu

President’s Cup: Buffalo City Surdriders, Cape Town Surfriders, eThekweni Surfriders, Nelson Mandela Bay Surfriders, Cape Winelands Surfriders, Ugu Surfriders, Eden Surfriders, Ilembe Surfriders, Academy