Roberts scores late equaliser as Cape Town City hold Pirates to 3-3 draw

Orlando Pirates coach Rulani Mokwena is beginning to resemble a doctor with the diagnosis but in short supply of medicine.

They came into this exciting match against Cape Town City that ended 3-3 under some pressure because of their stuttering start to the campaign, which is testing the patience of the majority of their hard to please supporters.

Pirates have been so inconsistent that they are yet to win two league matches in succession and this defeat means they have only won two matches after seven starts.

They started the season with a win over Bloemfontein Celtic, followed up with a loss to SuperSport United and there were two successive goalless draws with AmaZulu and Lamontville Golden Arrows.

The Buccaneers went on to beat Chippa United before losing to Bidvest Wits in their last league match. They nearly returned to winning ways but they allowed City to equalize in the dying minutes.