Roberts scores late equaliser as Cape Town City hold Pirates to 3-3 draw
Orlando Pirates coach Rulani Mokwena is beginning to resemble a doctor with the diagnosis but in short supply of medicine.
They came into this exciting match against Cape Town City that ended 3-3 under some pressure because of their stuttering start to the campaign, which is testing the patience of the majority of their hard to please supporters.
Pirates have been so inconsistent that they are yet to win two league matches in succession and this defeat means they have only won two matches after seven starts.
They started the season with a win over Bloemfontein Celtic, followed up with a loss to SuperSport United and there were two successive goalless draws with AmaZulu and Lamontville Golden Arrows.
The Buccaneers went on to beat Chippa United before losing to Bidvest Wits in their last league match. They nearly returned to winning ways but they allowed City to equalize in the dying minutes.
This draw means there will be no breathing space for Mokwena as he continues with his public audition for the job on a full-time basis.
For visiting coach Benni McCarthy, it is also not getting any easier as they remain with one win from seven starts and they must win in their next match against AmaZulu next week in Durban to relieve pressure.
City were the first on the score sheet through attacking midfielder Thabo Nodada as early as the sixth minute with a thunderous shot from outside the box. Kermit Erasmus increased their lead three minutes later.
Pirates recovered with captain Happy Jele leading from the front with a long range shot that was fumbled by City goalkeeper Peter Leeuwenburgh to reduce the deficit.
Jele’s goal seemed to take the steam out of the visitors as they allowed Pirates to settle in the game and they were once again rewarded with the equaliser from impressive striker Tshegofatso Mabasa on the stroke of half-time.
They went to the break deadlocked but City should have been leading because they created more of the chances only to be denied by Delle who pulled some stunning saves.
Pirates took the lead through the powerful header of defender Alfred Ndengane who towered above the City defence to beat Leeuwenburgh from Kabelo Dlamini’s cross.
Pirates thought all the three points were in the bag but Shane Roberts equalized five minutes from time as they had to settle for the share of the spoils.