Justin Rose, Rory McIlroy climb into Alfred Dunhill contention

Justin Rose and Rory McIlroy stormed up the leaderboard after the second round of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, but England's Matthew Jordan leads by one shot at the halfway stage.

Jordan struck a stunning eight-under par round of 64 at the Old Course in St Andrews to move to 14-under, one shot clear of Scotland's Calum Hill, Swede Joakim Lagergren and fellow Englishman Matthew Southgate.

Jordan had visions of the second sub-60 score on the European Tour after covering the front nine of the Old Course in just 29 shots with an eagle on the third followed by five straight birdies.

"The 59 did cross my mind. I had my friends here and they were quick to tell me that they wanted the same on the back nine," he said.

"It was in my head but really I knew the rain was coming in as well."

Rose is among a six-strong group two shot off the lead after a superb front nine at Kingsbarns.

The world number four carded an eagle and six birdies to make the turn in 28.

A double bogey at the 11th halted his progress, but Rose made three more birdies in the final seven holes to position himself nicely with Saturday's round at St. Andrews to come.

"You never know when it's going to happen like that," Rose said. "I was aware I was going low but was super relaxed. Sometimes you can get in your own way when you're on a really good run.

"I kept it going nicely on the front nine and just got caught out on number 11. I felt like every time I made a mistake today, I bounced back pretty quickly."

McIlroy, who is playing alongside his dad in the pro-am tournament, also made a scintillating start with an eagle and three birdies in his first five holes at Kingsbarns.

One more birdie at the 12th and par golf the rest of the way saw the Northern Irishman complete a 66 to move to eight-under.

Two-time Alfred Dunhill champion Tyrrell Hatton also moved into contention with a four-under round at Kingsbarns to move to 10-under, while Open Championship runner-up Tommy Fleetwood is nine-under after a three-under round on Friday.

Each player plays a single round at St Andrews, Kingsbarns and Carnoustie on the first three days before the cut with Sunday's final round at St Andrews.

