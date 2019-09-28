Cardiff Blues dash Southern Kings' hopes of winning start in PRO14

Hopes that the Isuzu Southern Kings would make a winning start to their Guinness PRO14 campaign were dashed when they were pipped 31-27 by Cardiff Blues on Saturday.



The Kings, under a new interim head coach Robbi Kempson, came up just short in a thrilling clash against a fiery Cardiff side who finished strongly at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium...

