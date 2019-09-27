Southern Kings planning to spear Cardiff Blues

The Isuzu Southern Kings are on a war-footing and ready to spear Cardiff’s Welsh Dragons on Saturday.

After months of preparing for battle, the four spears on the Kings badge have been sharpened in preparation for conflict.

Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium will be the battlefield for what promises to be a ferocious scrap between the Kings and Cardiff Blues where the spoils of war will be log points (kick-off 4pm).

The last time Cardiff came to Port Elizabeth they brought legendary Welsh scrumhalf Gareth Edwards along to inspire them on their South African tour.

In that Guinness PRO14 clash game at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in March, Cardiff ran out 26-19 winners in front of Edwards’ admiring gaze.

This time a new-look Kings team, under captain JC Astle, are determined to send Cardiff back to Wales empty handed.

Both teams are desperate to make a winning start, and the Kings players have been told by their chairman Loyiso Dotwana that home games are non- negotiable.

That has raised the stakes considerably and interim Kings head coach Robbi Kempson will have a point to prove in his new role.

“JC Astle will captain the side for the season, as he did last season,” Kempson said.

“He also has a strong leadership group, which includes the vice-captain for this game – Stefan Ungerer. We are privileged to have a number of leaders in this group of players.”

The Kings will have six PRO14 debutants in their starting line-up.

New recruits lock Jerry Sexton, centres JT Jackson and Howard Mnisi, wing Christopher Hollis fullback Andell Loubser and flyhalf Demetri Catrakilis will make PRO14 debuts.

On the bench lock Aston Fortuin, utility forward Elrigh Louw and Josh Allderman will also be making their tournament debuts, with Jacques du Toit who switched allegiance from the Cheetahs earning his first cap for the Kings.

The newbies will have the comfort of experience in Astle, Bobby de Wee and Yaw Penxe, among others, against a Blues side that Kempson believes will be relying on their experience on their tour of South Africa.

“Cardiff Blues have a very experienced pack and have a lot of old heads in their backline as well. They have an exceptionally good coach in John Mulvihill. It will be a good test, particularly for our young players who will get their first opportunity in the Guinness PRO14,” Kempson said.

“A good start is quite important for us, but I think what is more important is the manner in which we play.

"We have seen some progression after an incredibly tough tour of Georgia and Namibia. The results were not entirely important. The fact that we were out of our comfort zone, also we were playing against World Cup opposition and testing certain combinations was important.”

The teams:

Southern Kings: Forwards (1-8): Alulutho Tshakweni, Alandre Van Rooyen, Pieter Scholtz, Jerry Sexton, John-Charles Astle (captain), Martinus Burger, Arthur de Wee, Lusanda Badiyana. Backline (9-15): Stefan Ungerer (vice/capt), Demetri Catrakilis, Yaw Penxe, John-Thomas Jackson, Howard Mnisi, Christopher Hollis, Andell Loubser. Replacements (16-23): Jacques Du Toit, Xandre Vos, Rossouw De Klerk, Aston Fortuin, Elrigh Louw, Josh Allderman, Bader Pretorius, Sibusiso Sithole

Cardiff Blues: Matthew Morgan; Jason Harries, Garyn Smith, Willis Halaholo, Aled Summerhill: Jarrod Evans, Lloyd Williams; Brad Thyer, Liam Belcher, Dmitri Arhip, Seb Davies, Rory Thornton, Josh Turnbull, Olly Robinson, Nick Williams (capt). Replacements: Kristian Dacey, Corey Domachowski, Scott Andrews, Shane Lewis-Hughes, Will Boyde, Lewis Jones, Jason Tovey, Harri Millard.

Referee: Mike Adamson (Scotland)The match will be shown on SS2 from 15:55 on SS2