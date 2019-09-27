Nozipho Bell’s title defence fight postponed

PREMIUM

The World Boxing Federation (WBF) has confirmed the fight between star Port Elizabeth boxer Nozipho Bell and Argentinian fighter Maria Elena Maderna has been moved from October 4 to November 1.



Bell, 31, will place her belt on the line for the first time when she fights Maderna...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.