While next week's Test series between India and South Africa will prove to be a different kettle of batting fish‚ Aiden Markram is warming up for the big event properly.

Fresh from a superb 161 for South Africa 'A' against India 'A' in Mysore last week‚ Markram made an even 100 for South Africa against the Indian Board President's XI in Vizianagaram.

With Thursday's first day washed out‚ it was critical SA got some crease time ahead of next week's first Test against India in Visakhapatnam.

On winning the toss and batting first‚ South Africa made 199/4 in 50 overs before bad light stopped play and Markram was pleased with his effort and the time he's spent at the crease.

Markram's 118-ball ton was belligerence personified with 18 fours and two sixes.

“Every bit of preparation we can take in before the series will count and it's important. For us as batsmen‚ it was important that we spent time in the middle and getting to see where you can improve in your game‚” Markram said.