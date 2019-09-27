Jozi Stars, Cape Town Blitz to open MSL T20 in Johannesburg

Champions Jozi Stars and runners up Cape Town Blitz will clash in the opening match of the second edition of the Mzansi Super League (MSL 2.0) at the Wanderers Stadium on Friday, November 8 (5.30pm)

Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced the full fixture list on Friday.

The format is the same as last season and will see the team topping the final log table getting direct passage to the grand final and having home ground advantage as well.

The team finishing second will have home ground advantage against the team finishing third in the play-off to decide the other team going through to the final.

In an action-packed first weekend, the tournament opener is followed by a move to Kingsmead on the Saturday for the Durban Heat opening match against the Tshwane Spartans.

The first of the regular Sunday double-headers then follows with a massive Western Cape derby between the Blitz and the Paarl Rocks at Boland Park followed by the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants having a home fixture against the Stars at St George’s Park.

“This is certainly an exciting opening weekend that I am sure will set the tone in terms of both on and off field entertainment,” CSA chief executive Thabang Moroe said.

“We have taken note of the market research we have done both in terms of our fans’ requirements at the ground and our TV viewers with the result that we will have earlier starts on most days.

“The week-day games will all start at 5.30pm, the Saturday games at 12.30pm and the Sunday games at 10am and 2pm respectively.

“We are confident that this will enable us to attract new fans and provide a much more practical package for those fans who rely on public transport to get to and from the venues.

“This latter point was one of the key lessons we learned from last year’s tournament and is very much in line with our vision of making cricket accessible to all whether they are inside or outside the boundary or whether they are watching from home,” said Moroe.

The Nelson Mandela Bay Giants' fixtures are:

Sunday, November 10: 2pm, Nelson Mandela Bay Giants v Jozi Stars, St. George’s Park

Wednesday, November 13: 5.30pm, Tshwane Spartans v Nelson Mandela Bay Giants, SuperSport Park

Saturday, November 16: 12.30pm, Jozi Stars v Nelson Mandela Bay Giants, Bidvest Wanderers Stadium

Wednesday, November 20: 5.30pm, Nelson Mandela Bay Giants v Cape Town Blitz, St. George’s Park

Saturday, November 23: 12,30pm, Nelson Mandela Bay Giants v Durban Heat, St. George’s Park

Wednesday, November 27: 5.30pm, Nelson Mandela Bay Giants v Paarl Rocks, St. George’s Park

Saturday, November 30: 12.30pm, Durban Heat v Nelson Mandela Bay Giants, Kingsmead

Tuesday, December 3: 5.30pm, Nelson Mandela Bay Giants v Tshwane Spartans, St. George’s Park

Friday, December 6: 5.30pm, Cape Town Blitz v Nelson Mandela Bay Giants, Newlands

Sunday, December 8: 10am, Paarl Rocks v Nelson Mandela Bay Giants, Eurolux Boland Park

Friday, December 13: 5.30pm, Play-off, 2nd v 3rd (reserve day if required on Saturday, December 14, 12.30pm)

Monday, December 16: 5.30pm, Final (reserve day if required on Tuesday, December 17, 5.30pm)

- Cricket South Africa