Jones to make history as Wales unchanged for Australia

Alun Wyn Jones will become Wales' most capped player when he leads out an unchanged Wales team against Australia in their Rugby World Cup Pool D match on Sunday.

Captain Jones, winning his 130th cap, will be making his 119th start for Wales since he made his debut in 2006.

In total, with nine additional British and Irish Lions Test appearances, he moves onto 139 Test caps, joint fourth on the all-time list and level with former Australia captain George Gregan.

Jones will feature in the same pack that recorded an opening bonus-point 43-14 victory over Georgia in Toyota on Monday.

Jake Ball will pack down alongside the skipper with Wyn Jones, Ken Owens and Tomas Francis named in the front-row.

Aaron Wainwright, Justin Tipuric and Josh Navidi form the back-row, while Gareth Davies and Dan Biggar continue their partnership at half-back with Hadleigh Parkes and Jonathan Davies forming the midfield partnership.

Josh Adams, George North and Liam Williams are named as the back three, with Wales' sole change to the matchday squad the addition of Owen Watkin in place of Leigh Halfpenny on the bench.

Watkin provides backline cover alongside Tomos Williams and Rhys Patchell. Elliot Dee, Nicky Smith and Dillon Lewis are named as the front-row replacements with Aaron Shingler and Ross Moriarty completing the line-up.

Wales (15-1)

Liam Williams; George North, Jonathan Davies, Hadleigh Parkes, Josh Adams; Dan Biggar, Gareth Davies; Josh Navidi, Justin Tipuric, Aaron Wainwright; Alun Wyn Jones (capt), Jake Ball; Tomas Francis, Ken Owens, Wyn Jones

Replacements: Elliot Dee, Nicky Smith, Dillon Lewis, Aaron Shingler, Ross Moriarty, Tomos Williams, Rhys Patchell, Owen Watkin

