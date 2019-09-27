Jon-Jon Smuts speaks about awards and season to come

Jon-Jon Smuts was the biggest winner on the night as he walked away with four accolades including the Warriors cricketer of the year title at the team’s annual awards ceremony on Wednesday evening.



Adding to that, Smuts also scooped the 50 over cricket player of the series, fans’ player of the year as well as the Performance of the season in a T20 final award at a glitzy ceremony hosted by the Boardwalk Hotel...

