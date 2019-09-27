Jon-Jon Smuts speaks about awards and season to come
Jon-Jon Smuts was the biggest winner on the night as he walked away with four accolades including the Warriors cricketer of the year title at the team’s annual awards ceremony on Wednesday evening.
Adding to that, Smuts also scooped the 50 over cricket player of the series, fans’ player of the year as well as the Performance of the season in a T20 final award at a glitzy ceremony hosted by the Boardwalk Hotel...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.