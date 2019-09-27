‘It’s the ball, it doesn’t want to cross the line’, says Chippa skipper Frederic Nsabiyumva

Chippa United captain Frederic Nsabiyumva will fight tooth and nail for their first win of the season when they play Maritzburg United in an Absa Premiership fixture at the Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg on Friday (8pm).

The Port Elizabeth-based side are still winless in the league after six matches, with their most recent result a goalless draw against Bloemfontein Celtic on Saturday.

They are 13th on the log with four points.With the Team of Choice also in search of their first victory, Nsabiyumva said Friday’s match would not be smooth sailing but his team were primed for action.

“We are looking forward to this game against Maritzburg United,” the 24-year-old Burundi international said.

“We have been struggling so far to get our first three-pointer and they have also been, so it won’t be an easy game.

“Especially playing away from home, it’s always difficult to win.

“But the good thing is that we have been preparing very well and we are ready for the game on Friday.

“We will be fighting for our first win.”

Though the Chilli Boys have been dominating matches and creating chances, they just cannot seem to execute effectively when it comes to putting the ball in the net.

The skipper is convinced Chippa just need some luck.

“We are playing very well and creating so many chances but it’s just the ball, it does not want to cross the line.

“You can look at our matches against Stellenbosch, Bloemfontein Celtic and Polokwane City. We dominated throughout the games, but it was the finishing that we lacked.

“We need to score goals. That’s just it.

“If we can improve that in Friday’s game, I think we are going to have a very good game,” he said.

With the departure of coach Clinton Larsen, Nsabiyumva said things had not been the same in the club and players have had to adjust to the training methods of new coach Duran Francis.

But he said being a professional meant you had to be on point all the time and continue giving your best because there was nothing one could do about what was happening at management level.

“It’s frustrating because the team was in a very good space but when they changed coach many things changed, including the approach to the game and the way we used to train.

“We have already made the changes so we have to adjust and focus on the job and what will happen next.

“It’s also frustrating not to win games because we are not getting what we want.

“But as a player you have to be strong – it’s just a matter of time before the win comes.”