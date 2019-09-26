Presidents Cup hopefuls will try to impress Tiger, Els

With eight Presidents Cup qualifiers and a dozen potential captain's picks in the field for this week's Safeway Open, plenty of players will be trying to make strong impressions.

US captain Tiger Woods, the reigning Masters champion who hasn't ruled out making himself a captain's pick, and Internationals captain Ernie Els of South Africa will be keeping an eye on the scores when play starts Thursday in the US PGA Tour event at Silverado in Napa, California.

Each of them will make four captain's picks in early November to complete his 12-man squad for the biennial team golf showdown in December at Australia's famed Royal Melbourne layout.

"I'm going to lean heavily on the opinions of my assistants and the guys who have already earned a spot," Woods said. "My plan is to keep an open line of communication to ensure we find the four guys who best fit."

So having 59-year-old US assistant captain Fred Couples in the Silverado field as well as US Presidents Cup team qualifiers Justin Thomas, Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Cantlay should provide Woods some valuable insight.

Among the Americans at Napa who could be in the hunt for a Presidents Cup berth are Chez Reavie, Charles Howell, Brandt Snedeker and Phil Mickelson, who is trying to extend his record run of 12 consecutive Presidents Cup appearances. The 49-year-old left-hander, a five-time major winner, has also played on 12 straight Ryder Cup squads.

"I hope he plays well and plays his way on and gets picked," DeChambeau said. "But if he doesn't, I think he'd be great for the team camaraderie (as an assistant captain).