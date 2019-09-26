Kings ready for big battle

PREMIUM

Honed to peak fitness by 12 weeks of intense preseason training and three tough warm-up games, the Isuzu Southern Kings are ready to come out firing against the Cardiff Blues on Saturday, Kings flank Bobby de Wee said.



After missing most of last season with a shoulder injury, De Wee is itching to get back on the field to face Cardiff in the Kings’ opening Guinness PRO14 clash at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium at 4pm on Saturday...

