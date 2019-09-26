Kings may spring surprise with Cardiff selection, says Zangqa
A few rabbits could be pulled out of the hat when the Isuzu Southern Kings name their team to face Cardiff Blues in a Guinness PRO14 clash at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday (kick-off 4pm).
A new-look Kings team are determined to start their campaign with a win against a formidable Welsh side and banish memories of last season when they won only two of their 21 matches...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.