Kings may spring surprise with Cardiff selection, says Zangqa

PREMIUM

A few rabbits could be pulled out of the hat when the Isuzu Southern Kings name their team to face Cardiff Blues in a Guinness PRO14 clash at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday (kick-off 4pm).



A new-look Kings team are determined to start their campaign with a win against a formidable Welsh side and banish memories of last season when they won only two of their 21 matches...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.