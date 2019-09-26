Jon-Jon Smuts named Warriors' Player of the Year for 2018-2019

Warriors captain Jon-Jon Smuts picked up the main accolade when the Warriors announced their top performers for 2018-2019 during the annual Warriors Awards at the Boardwalk Convention Centre in Port Elizabeth on Wednesday evening.

Smuts was named Cricketer of the Year while young Sinethemba Qeshile picked up the Newcomer of the Year award.

The squad for the new season was also announced at the glamorous event, attended by players, Warriors management, Nelson Mandela Bay Deputy Mayor Thsonono Buyeye and EP Cricket president and SA Cricket director Donovan May.

Warriors cead coach Rivash Gobind, commended the players for their outstanding performance during the 2018-2019 season. Gobind said the coming season will bring its fair amount of challenges but the team is pumped and ready to get going come October 7.

“In terms of performance last season, there were a lot of stand-out players – particularly those who were awarded this evening experience something different. And what it did reinforce is that we do a lot of things right down here in Port Elizabeth and in East London as the Warriors.

“For me the team is made up of two parts, and the first part is the individual. I look at their character, how they fair under pressure and the type of people that they are.

"The second part, is taking those individuals and turning them into a team, both on the field and off the field. Whenever they are faced with something, or there is a challenge ahead of them they go out and take it on as team. I am very honoured to be a part of that.”

Deputy mayor Buyeye said the metro supports the team.

“It is a very high honour to represent your city or your country in any sport. We wish our Warriors a hugely successful season ahead. The people of the Bay are proud of you.”

When asked what he was looking forward to most, for the season ahead, Newcomer of the Year Sinethemba Qeshile said: “I’m not looking too far ahead to be honest, I’m trying to just stay in the present. I am so happy to be given all these awards and hopefully it can carry on into next season. As a youngster coming in from high school I’m very excited to have received these and to be welcomed by this team.”

Smuts said: “The team deserves all the recognition it received. As seen by the vast number of players who received awards this year, it really has been a stellar team performance from us and that’s something I’m really proud of. We have an unbelievable squad going forward, a squad with great experience and some youth as well, so it’s going to be really exciting to see everyone’s growth over the next couple of months”

This year’s award winners are

4 Day Cricket

Batting Award: Eddie Moore

Bowling Award: Anrich Nortje

4 Day Player of the Series: Eddie Moore

50 Over Cricket

Batting Award: Sinethemba Qeshile

Bowling Award: Lutho Sipamla

50 Overs Player of the Series: Jon-Jon Smuts

T20 Cricket

Batting Award: Marco Marais

Bowling Award: Sisanda Magala

T20 Player of the Series: Sisanda Magala

Most Promising Player: Sinethemba Qeshile

Fans Player of the Year: Jon-Jon Smuts

Performance of the T20 final: Jon Jon Smuts

Sports and Recreation Eastern Cape Awards

Newcomer of the year: Sinethemba Qeshile

Player of the Year

Warriors Cricketer of the Year: Jon-Jon Smuts

The squad for 2019-2020 is: Jon-Jon Smuts, Christiaan Jonker, Andrew Birch, Gihahn Cloete, Rudi Second, Eddie Moore, Lutho Sipamla, Lesiba Ngoepe, Sinethemba Qeshile, Jade de Klerk, Yaseen Vallie, Sithembile Langa, Sisanda Magala, Matthew Breetzke, Glenton Stuurman, Anrich Nortje, Marco Marais, Onke Nyaku