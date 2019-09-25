Bok centre Jesse Kriel out of Rugby World Cup clash against Namibia

A leg injury has forced centre Jesse Kriel out of Saturday’s Rugby World Cup clash against Namibia in the City of Toyota Stadium.

Kriel got a bump on his hamstring and should be ready in the next seven to 10 days.

His absence means Lukhanyo Am is again pressed into action after the outside centre played against the Al Blacks in Yokohama last weekend.

Am will partner Frans Steyn in midfield ‚ while as expected Elton Jantjies will be inside him at first receiver.

As anticipated Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus made sweeping changes to the team to accommodate rest and recovery following last weekend’s exertions against the All Blacks.

Of course‚ he is also trying to avoid any peril to his regular starters ahead of the knock out stages.

For the players who did crack the nod for Saturday’s game it is an opportunity to re-establish their credentials with the coach.