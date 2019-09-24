Port Elizabeth to host Bafana Bafana for Nelson Mandela Challenge match

Port Elizabeth will play host to Bafana Bafana and their yet to be named opponents in the Nelson Mandela Challenge on October 13.

Details of the match, to be played at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, will be announced in a press conference at the 2010 Fifa World Cup venue on Wednesday at 1pm.

Safa president Danny Jordaan and Bafana Bafana head coach Molefi Ntseki will attend the presser where both the opponents and the Bafana Bafana squad will be revealed.