Eastern Province shift focus to domestic season

Acting head coach Runeshan Moodley to focus on positives after tournament exit

PREMIUM

Eastern Province acting head coach Runeshan Moodley believes there are positives to take from their performances despite a CSA Provincial T20 Cup semi-final loss to KwaZulu-Natal Inland on Monday.



Asked to chase 172 in their semi-final in Benoni, the EP batsmen fell short as the Inland side booked their place in the final of the provincial competition with a splendid bowling performance in restricting EP to 151...

