'We fight for everything': Klopp salutes Liverpool's perfect start

Jurgen Klopp believes Liverpool's unquenchable appetite for success was the driving force behind the 2-1 win at Chelsea that extended their perfect start to the Premier League title race on Sunday.

Klopp's side made it six successive league wins to open the season as they survived a second-half Chelsea barrage to move five points clear of Manchester City.

Trent Alexander-Arnold's blistering free-kick and a Roberto Firmino header put Liverpool in control before N'Golo Kante's superb second-half strike set up a tense finish.

Liverpool managed the pressure-packed situation with the kind of mature, well-drilled display that is the hallmark of champions.

And Reds boss Klopp insisted he never doubted his players would thrive under the cosh because they are such a committed group.

"I shouldn't be surprised anymore by the character of our team. We expect it from us that we fight for everything," he said.

"The boys did really well, they fought really hard. It is completely normal that you come under pressure but we defended well.

"That is how it is in the top six and in the Premier League. You will never win at Chelsea without putting a proper shift in and we did that today."

After City's astonishing 8-0 demolition of Watford on Saturday, this was the perfect response from Liverpool as they try to dethrone Pep Guardiola's champions.

Chasing a first English title since 1990, Liverpool are on a club-record run of 15 successive league wins and have lost just once in 45 top-flight matches, going unbeaten in the last 23.

"It is exceptional. What can I say? We have to keep on going. It is never looks as easy as it did for City yesterday but we have not had these games yet. We have to work for it," Klopp said.

"We knew how good City were before the game yesterday. I really believe they are the best team in the world.

"They are brilliant. We are not bad as well. We have to be ready for each opponent. They are want to give us a knock, rightly so."