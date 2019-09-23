Victory eludes Chippa United

Chippa United remain winless in the Absa Premiership after six matches despite a changing of the guard.

The Port Elizabeth side played to their fourth draw of the season when they were held to a goalless stalemate by Bloemfontein Celtic at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday.

But new caretaker coach Duran Francis, who took over the reins from axed Clinton Larsen last Monday, said he was happy with his team’s performance against iSiwelele in his first match at the helm.

“I think it was an exciting game for both teams,” Francis said.

“I want Chippa to enjoy their football. We want to play exciting and attractive football.

“I think if we could have scored one goal, the game would have changed.

“I am happy with the performance from a lot of the players.

“They showed quality and that’s good for us going forward.”

Though Chippa had a nervy first half, the coach said there were some good moments but his players needed to put more pressure on Celtic.

“Suddenly, when we did that in the second half, we won balls from up high and we created a lot of chances,” he said.

“I think we just needed to get the intensity right during certain moments in the game – and that is something we have to work on.

“We created more chances than they did, which is a good sign for us, especially playing at home – we want to be exciting, attacking and aggressive when we play at home,” Francis said.

“The second-half performance is what we can build on going into our next game.”

Chippa are 13th on the log out of 16, with four points from six games.

Their next match will be away against Maritzburg United on Friday.

Meanwhile, Bidvest Wits defeated Orlando Pirates 4-3 in an Absa Premiership thriller at Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday night.

The Clever Boys, who claimed the victory thanks to goals from Deon Hotto, Mxolisi Machupu, Cole Alexander and Phatutshedzo Nange, move into second place on the log.

The Buccaneers remain in eighth place on the log.

Mamelodi Sundowns edged out Maritzburg United 2-1 in an their Absa Premiership match at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria on Saturday.

The victory took the Brazilians to second spot on the league standings, while the Team of Choice remained 15th on the log.

Cape Town City’s slow start to the Absa Premiership season continued as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Golden Arrows at the Cape Town Stadium on Sunday.

Kermit Erasmus and Knox Mutizwa scored for either club in the Mother City with the latter earning his team a point with a penalty three minutes from time.

The result moves Abafana Bes’thende up to fifth while the Citizens slip down to 11th on the log standings.

In Polokwane, Peter Shalulile scored a second-half brace for Highlands Park in a 21 win over Baroka FC at the Peter Mokaba Stadium.