England look to Mitchell for inside knowledge of USA

England are set to call upon defence coach John Mitchell's inside knowledge when they face the United States in their second Rugby World Cup match in Kobe on Thursday.

The New Zealander was Eagles head coach when they qualified for Japan 2019. He then returned to club rugby in South Africa before joining Eddie Jones's England set-up last year.

England opened their campaign with a 35-3 Pool C win over Tonga in Sapporo on Sunday but Thursday's match in Kobe will be the United States' tournament opener.

England scrum coach Neal Hatley said former All Blacks head coach Mitchell's inside knowledge would prove especially useful given England have just a four-day turnaround between matches.

"Obviously having Mitch is handy and his historical knowledge having worked with them just a few short years ago. There are a lot of players he brought through and knows well," Hatley told reporters at England's hotel in Sapporo on Monday.

"The analysis on the USA has already been done because this is their first match," he added.