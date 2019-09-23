Can Solskjaer save Manchester United's season?

Manchester United's demoralising defeat against West Ham was a stark reminder of how far they have fallen as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wrestles with how to turn around his side's fortunes.

Mistakes at the back, a desperate lack of midfield creativity and a worrying shortage of firepower up front have left the club well off the pace just six games into the new Premier League season.

The statistics do not make pretty reading for United fans. Since Solskjaer's honeymoon period came to an end in March they have won just five out of 19 matches in all competitions.

After nine successive away victories under the Norwegian in all competitions, they have now gone nine without a win and are already 10 points behind leaders Liverpool.

And it has all come at a time when their two main rivals, Manchester City and Liverpool, are setting new standards at the top of the Premier League.

Jose Mourinho, sacked in December, told Sky Sports after Sunday's defeat at the London Stadium that he did not see any improvement in United this season, despite the signings of defenders Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka and winger Daniel James.

"I like the three," he said. "I think they are bringing some good quality to the team. But the team as a team, I don't like at all. I'm not surprised by the result and I don't think Ole can take any positives from the game."

Former United captain Roy Keane, who won multiple trophies under former boss Alex Ferguson, said it was "scary how far they've fallen".