Liverpool stay perfect with 2-1 win at Chelsea; Arsenal sneak in at home

Leaders Liverpool maintained their perfect start to the Premier League season as first-half goals from Trent Alexander-Arnold and Roberto Firmino secured a 2-1 win at Chelsea on Sunday that left them five points clear at the summit.

It was a sixth straight league win from the start of the campaign for Juergen Klopp's European champions and extended their club-record streak to 15 in total.

Chelsea, who put up a spirited fightback in the second half, pulled a goal back with a superb effort from N'Golo Kante but a second defeat of the season left them 10 points adrift in 11th.

Liverpool took the lead in the 14th minute when Alexander-Arnold rifled the ball into the top corner after Mohamed Salah backheeled a free kick into his path on the edge of the box.

Chelsea had been a clear second best in the early stages but were denied an equaliser by VAR after 26 minutes when Cesar Azpilicueta bundled the ball in only for replays to show that Mason Mount had strayed a fraction offside in the build-up.

Liverpool made the most of the reprieve as four minutes later Andy Robertson's cross from the left was headed powerfully into the net by the unmarked Roberto Firmino.

Kante pulled one back in spectacular fashion, turning midfielder Fabinho, before attacking the heart of the visitors' defence and curling the ball into the far corner, but Mount and substitute Michy Batshuayi missed late chances to equalise.

Meanwhile, 10-man Arsenal twice battled back from a goal down to beat Aston Villa 3-2 with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's late effort securing the points in a thriller at the Emirates on Sunday.

John McGinn gave Villa a 20th-minute lead and Arsenal's task became even harder when Ainsley Maitland-Niles was shown a second yellow card 20 minutes later.

Despite being a man down, the hosts dominated possession and equalised on the hour when Nicolas Pepe converted from the penalty spot after midfielder Matteo Guendouzi was fouled in the area by Björn Engels.

Villa were ahead again almost immediately through Wesley but Calum Chambers replied again for the hosts in the 81st minute.

Aubameyang then pounced to complete a remarkable win for Unai Emery's side who moved into fourth spot with 11 points.

Villa are third from bottom with four points.

