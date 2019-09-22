Bidvest Wits pip Orlando Pirates in seven-goal Durban thriller
Bidvest Wits beat Orlando Pirates 4-3 in one of the most exciting Absa Premiership games this season, with a seven-goal thriller which produced one of the best goals this season at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday night.
Phathutsedzo Nange scored the goal that separated the two sides in the 82nd minute after Cole Alexander looked to give Wits the winner in the 68th minute before substitute Gabadinho Mhango scored the equalising goal in the 83rd minute to make it 3-3.
Wits were forced to play this game in Durban after the Premier Soccer League (PSL) deemed their venue in Milpark in Johannesburg not good enough to host this fixture.
It was a game in which both fans were not sure where it was going as both teams went for the victory.
But in the end it was Gavin Hunt’s team which went home with the full points and moved to second spot of the Premiership log with 12 points from five games.
For Bucs interim coach Rulani Mokwena he will see this defeat as derailing his confirmation as head coach of Pirates after getting his first win against Chippa United at home last week.
Wits took the lead in the second minute of the game, with Deon Hotto beating Joris Delle with an outstanding free kick just outside the area in the second minute of the game.
Bucs came back with a well-taken equaliser on the stroke of half-time, with Tshegofatso Mabasa taking one touch, turn and let go of an amazing shot that left Brandon Petersen stranded in the Wits goal.
Just as Hotto scored his third of the season with his goal, Mabasa, who finished with nine goals at Bloemfontein Celtic last season, added his third of the season after scoring a brace in Bucs’ 2-1 victory against Chippa United at home last week.
The second stanza started on fire as the first 45 minutes with the home side Wits regaining the lead in the 50th minute after Mxolisi Macuphu finished well after getting an assist from Hotto.
Bucs came back six minutes later after Musa Nyatama poked the ball home inside the area after getting a pass from substitute Mhango.
An amazing thing about this fixture is the fact that there had been no draw in the last 10 marches before yesterday’s game with Wits dominating with seven wins and Bucs winning the other three.
Last season things were even as both teams won 1-0 against each other away, Keagan Ritchie scoring an own goal winner for Bucs in Milpark in April and Gladwin Shitolo doing the same (own goal) for Wits in the first leg in August.