Liverpool threaten another lesson for Chelsea as top-six contenders face off

The Premier League's elite have little time to lick their wounds from a series of blows in European competition as domestic action offers an immediate chance of redemption for Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham.

Manchester City were the only English side to win their Champions League opener in midweek, but have problems of their own with an injury-ravaged defence exposed in a shocking 3-2 defeat to Norwich last weekend, leaving the champions five points adrift of leaders Liverpool.

Pep Guardiola's men will be confident of cutting that gap as they host bottom-of-the-table Watford 24 hours before Liverpool travel to Chelsea on Sunday.

Liverpool a step too far for Lampard's Chelsea?

Both sides were beaten in their Champions League openers on Tuesday, but while Liverpool conceding twice late on to lose 2-0 in Napoli seems like a blip, Chelsea may have a long season of harsh lessons ahead with a young squad and equally inexperienced manager.

Frank Lampard has won just two of his first seven games in charge of the Blues and while his determination to give a number of youth academy graduates their chance has been embraced by fans, there are obvious flaws in this Chelsea side.

A limited Valencia left Stamford Bridge 1-0 victors this week having had just one shot on target.

In the Premier League, only Norwich have conceded more than Chelsea over the first five games and Liverpool look ideally placed to pick off Lampard's open approach on the counter-attack.