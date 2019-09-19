Ntamack starts at 10 as France opt for youth against Argentina

Toulouse young guns Romain Ntamack and Antoine Dupont will start at half-back as France plumped for youth for their opening Pool C match against Argentina on Saturday.

Head coach Jacques Brunel opted for goal-kicker Ntamack, 20, over Camille Lopez while 22-year-old Dupont starts at scrum half, the experienced Maxime Machenaud beating out Baptiste Serin for a place on the bench.

Lopez had started two of the three warm-up matches, but struggled with the boot, in contrast to Ntamack.

"He's started several times for us and we think that having Ntamack on for the first part of the game and Lopez the second is the most satisfactory selection," Brunel said.

Ntamack, son of emblematic ex-France winger/fullback Emile, more often than not lines up at inside centre for Toulouse, but Brunel dismissed any concern over handing him the keys to number 10.

"We have absolutely no doubt about his quality at fly-half," Brunel said of Ntamack, a key playmaker in leading the France side to glory in the World Rugby under-20 championship in 2018.

Ntamack will also take on the kicking duties, Brunel confirmed.

"He's shown that this role doesn't scare him," he said.

"He trains regularly at his club and has a convincing success rate."

Fiji-born Virimi Vakatawa slots into the centre alongside Gael Fickou, with Wesley Fofana out injured.

"Since his arrival in Japan, Virimi has been more than present and shown off his qualities in training and against opposition (versus Yamaha Jubilo on Friday), which led us to select him," Brunel said.