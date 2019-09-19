Kaizer Chiefs’ promising start has impressed the club’s former star Jabu Mahlangu‚ but he remains convinced that Amakhosi will not win the Absa Premiership in the 2019-20 season.

Chiefs were unbeaten until Saturday‚ losing 1-0 at home to Polokwane City at FNB Stadium‚ though that result did not dislodge early pace-setters Amakhosi form the top of the log at this embryonic stage‚ just five matches into the campaign.

Mahlangu‚ before the start of the season‚ boldly put his neck on the line predicting that Chiefs will not win the league this season.

He has been impressed with the early promise shown by Chiefs’ signings‚ most of whom arrived as unknown quantities – especially Serbian striker Samir Nurkovic.

But Mahlangu remains convinced Chiefs do not have the depth in their current squad to win the PSL.

“So far so good. But it is very early to tell‚” Mahlangu said.

“I think they have managed to keep the core of the team‚ they have only signed three or four players where they lacked.

“And the striker Nurkovic‚ right now‚ we can see that he’s bringing a different dimension that we haven’t seen in a long time at Chiefs.

“Chiefs‚ for the past few seasons wanted to get goals from open play. And they were struggling [to score]. Some of the games they did dominate‚ but that final product let them down.

“But now‚ if it doesn’t work in open play‚ they’ve got a plan B – they can put it there for Nurkovic.

“[Kearyn] Baccus‚ let’s give him time. Some players can get to a foreign country and adapt quickly‚ others will take time.

“We have seen something in him‚ he has qualities‚ but let’s give him time.

“In terms of Chiefs as a whole‚ my worry is do they have depth if Nurkovic gets injured? Because at the end of the day these defenders will also start to read him.

“Lazarous Kambole is trying to play as a striker‚ but he’s too small.

“But the signings – so far so good.”

Mahlangu said depth in Chiefs’ squad remains his concern preventing him from believing they can win the league.

“I haven’t changed my mind. Because there are still going to be injuries after 15‚ 16 games. There are more cup competitions. There will be injuries and suspensions and fatigue‚” he said.

“So we’ll have to see how they deal with that. But for now‚ let’s give Kaizer Chiefs a fair chance like any other team.

"They’ve started well‚ and so far so good.

“I mean‚ Chiefs are a big team‚ they know they haven’t won or done anything yet. But‚ for the start that they have had‚ it’s promising‚ and they are setting the pace.”

Chiefs meet AmaZulu next at King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi‚ Durban on Tuesday.