Boks and All Blacks' selection policies go on trial in Rugby World Cup opener

Test matches between South Africa and New Zealand are often billed as a clash of cultures but in Saturday’s Rugby World Cup (RWC) Pool B opener their respective selection policies will also go on trial.

New Zealand have fastidiously held on to the belief that players who opt to ply their trade abroad should no longer be considered to play for the All Blacks.

So when players cross the Tasman Sea they effectively draw a line in the sand with their backs facing the black jersey.

The Springboks have grappled with the foreign player selection issue and have applied different rules.

Before Rassie Erasmus took over the Bok job only players who have 30-caps or more who campaign abroad would be considered for future Test selection.

Erasmus urged SA Rugby to waive that stipulation which meant he would have access to a wider pool of Test experience and source players whose value isn’t linked to their number of caps‚ but rather their devotion to the Bok cause.