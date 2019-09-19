Lamontville Golden Arrows are working on a cluster of small targets to navigate their way through the season as coach Steve Komphela looks to keep his players focused on possible success.

“We had set ourselves a target of 10 points from our first five games. I know 10 was a very high bar to touch but it was touchable.

“We thought we could get three in our last game against AmaZulu although we also knew it would be difficult. We are sitting on eight‚ so we are short of two‚” said Komphela.

Arrows were held to a 1-1 draw but go into their Sunday clash at Cape Town City in eighth place on the premiership standings.

“When you look at it‚ if you get another eight points from your next five matches‚ and you keep that going‚ then you’ll have 24 at the halfway point of the season‚” explained the coach.

“Double that and you have 48 for the season‚ which should put you around fourth or fifth place in the table. So that’s our target.

“Imagine if we get 10 points from each six blocks of five matches. Then we’d have 60 for the season.

“Who knows at 60 points what could happen. How I wish we could have that. My dreams would be coming true! “