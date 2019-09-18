Sport

Soccoia becomes latest coaching casualty after Black Leopards show him door

By Tiyani Wa Ka Mabasa - 18 September 2019
Lionel Soccoia and Black Leopards have parted ways on a mutual consent, the club announced on September 17 2019.
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images

Black Leopards have become the third club in the last 48 hours to fire their coach.

TimesLIVE can confirm that Lidoda Duvha's French mentor Lionel Soccoia has just been informed of his dismissal.

It's been a tough week for the coaching fraternity as Chippa United and AmaZulu went their separate ways with Clinton Larsen and Cavin Johnson respectively on Monday.

Leopards are 12th after five matches‚ with one win‚ one draw and three defeats.

The clubs' spokesperson Berry Ramunenyiwa couldn’t be reached for comment on Tuesday.

“I’m at a conference‚ so I’ll have to call you back [after checking with the club’s management]‚” he said.

This is a developing story…

