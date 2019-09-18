Now that the Sharks have signed Springbok Sevens veteran Werner Kok‚ they have unveiled one new player every day for the last nine days.

It's an impressive set of players who'll be filling starting and squad vacancies as the Sharks were well stocked in some departments and thin in others.

With Super Rugby starting on January 31 and ending on June 20‚ that's nearly six months of non-stop rugby.

Depth in strength will be critical for the Sharks and this is how their signings weigh up:

Loose-forwards: James Venter‚ Sikhumbuzo Notshe‚ Henco Venter

Incumbents: Phendulani Buthelezi‚ Luke Stringer‚ Lubabalo “Tera” Mtembu‚ Celimpilo Gumede‚ Tyler Paul‚ Kwanda Dimaza‚ Wian Vosloo

Reason: With the Du Preez twins Jean-luc and Daniel gone‚ while Philip van der Walt and Jacques Vermeulen also seeking greener European pastures‚ it's open gates at loose-forward for the Sharks.