Napoli coach Ancelotti not giving way to 'euphoria' over Liverpool win

Carlo Ancelotti insisted that there was no sense of "euphoria" after beating Uefa Champions League holders Liverpool 2-0 in the opening match of the campaign.

Dries Mertens and Fernando Llorente scored late as Liverpool fell in their Group E game in the San Paolo Stadium on Tuesday night.

"Euphoria at what? We won the first match, it was a good test and we come out of this match aware that this team can do well," said Ancelotti.

"It was just one victory, but yes it has given us confidence, being able to match Liverpool is impressive as for me they are the best team in Europe at the moment.

"It's proven that this team can perform very well, dig in and make sacrifices."

Ancelotti has started his second season at Napoli with the Italians going out in the group stage last year after losing to Liverpool at Anfield, having beaten Klopp's side beforehand in Naples.